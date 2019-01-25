Maisie Williams: "I Don't Know That Anyone Is Going to Be Satisfied" With Game of Thrones Ending

She's proud of the final season, but Maisie Williams knows this about Game of Thrones fans: They won't be satisfied with the ending.

"I don't know that anyone is going to be satisfied," Williams told Sky News about the series ending. "No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season. I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me it's the right time. I hope people like it."

She's right. Do you really think fans will be happy, even if it's the perfect ending? Williams' costar Kit Harington had similar warnings.