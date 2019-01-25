Shawn Booth Reacts to Kaitlyn Bristowe's New Romance With Jason Tartick

As the reality TV star explained, the formerly engaged couple were "working through things" during the summer, but were still together. Then, in September, the secretly broke up officially and announced the news in November.

"Around the same time I learned about Kaitlyn and Jason in November," he added.

Booth was audibly upset by their split. "Not only were we engaged, but it's like, man, I lost my best friend, too," he said. When asked what the hardest part of the breakup was, he told Higgins and Iaconetti, "It just feels like everything is just completely gone, like that Kaitlyn and Shawn gone."

Now, he's trying to get on with his life, though social media doesn't exactly help things. "Everything we've had, everything we've been through—we were this team and we got through a lot of stuff together, but then just like in an instant it's all gone, so it's just trying to move on from that and then stay positive about it and not let the outside noise take you down too much because living in a world where everything is on social media, you know it's nerve-wracking everytime I pick up my phone," Booth explained. "I haven't been on Twitter in months just 'cause I don't want to scroll the mentions and then going on Instagram, I do that for business purposes—obviously get caught with scrolling and that's always tough becaue you know, you have a pit in your stomach."