Anne Hathaway Just Gave a Major Update About The Princess Diaries 3

Sweet Genovia, it's all happening.

Plans for The Princess Diaries 3 are very much intact and Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, who played Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the first two films, released in 2001 and 2004, are on board. In 2017, franchise creator and author Meg Cabot told EW that she had heard that there was a script for another sequel. On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Hathaway, who had her breakout role in the first movie, confirmed this and gave an update about the third film's development.

"There is a script for the third movie," the actress said, replying to a fan's question. "There is a script. I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase our producer wants to do it. We all really want it to happen."