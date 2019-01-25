Anne Hathaway Just Gave a Major Update About The Princess Diaries 3

Walt Disney Studios
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 7:45 AM
Sweet Genovia, it's all happening.
Plans for The Princess Diaries 3 are very much intact and Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, who played Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the first two films, released in 2001 and 2004, are on board. In 2017, franchise creator and author Meg Cabot told EW that she had heard that there was a script for another sequel. On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Hathaway, who had her breakout role in the first movie, confirmed this and gave an update about the third film's development.
"There is a script for the third movie," the actress said, replying to a fan's question. "There is a script. I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase our producer wants to do it. We all really want it to happen."
"It's just, we don't want to do it unless it's perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it," Hathaway continued. "It's as important to us as it is to you and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready. But we're working on it."
In 2016, director Garry Marshall told E! News that he and Disney were in talks to make The Princess Diaries 3.
"Well, you know, Disney is quite powerful," he said, "and they say they would like to announce—not me—but we are talking."
He told People around the same time that he had spoken to Hathaway and that "it looks like we want to do The Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan," adding he thought they would start working on the film after the actress gave birth to her son. But months after both interviews, Marshall, 81, died of complications from pneumonia following a stroke.
"I think we might do it in honor of him," Andrews told BuzzFeed News in 2017, referring to the late director. "Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I'm all for it, so if she'd like to."
