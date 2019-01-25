GLAAD Media Awards 2019: Complete List of Nominations

Twentieth Century Fox
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 7:10 AM
Twentieth Century Fox
This year's GLAAD Media Award nominations have officially arrived!
Pose's Mj Rodriguez and Crazy Rich Asians' Nico Santos announced the pool of nominees on Friday via live-stream from Utah during the Sundance Film Festival. The contenders for the 20th annual ceremonies include those of the newly expanded Outstanding Film-Limited Release category and the inaugural Outstanding Video Game category, which is meant to celebrate growing representation in the video game industry.
Dozens of fan favorites in film, TV and streaming made the cut this year, including Love, Simon, Deadpool 2, Grey's Anatomy, The Handmaid's Tale, Schitt's Creek, and Netflix's Queer Eye. Netflix's Nanette, Logo's TransMilitary and House of Mamis on INTOmore.com received special recognition. Additionally, special honorees for the upcoming ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.
The annual ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community, aim to recognize various forms of media for its inclusive, fair and accurate representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. This year's ceremonies are scheduled for March 28 in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York City.
Without further ado, here are the 2019 nominees:
Outstanding Film—Wide Release
Blockers (Universal)
Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)
Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox)
The Girl in the Spider's Web (Sony Pictures)
Love, Simon (20th Century Fox)
Outstanding Film—Limited Release
1985 (Wolfe Releasing)
Boy Erased (Focus Features)
Disobedience (Bleecker Street)
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky)
A Kid Like Jake (IFC Films)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise)
Saturday Church (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
We the Animals (The Orchard)
Outstanding Drama Series
Billions (Showtime)
Black Lightning (The CW)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Instinct (CBS)
Pose (FX)
Shadowhunters (Freeform)
Star (Fox)
Supergirl (The CW)
Wynonna Earp (Syfy)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)*
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Dear White People (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Superstore (NBC)
This Close (Sundance Now)
Vida (Starz)
Will & Grace (NBC
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"King in the North" Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
"Prom" Fuller House (Netflix)
"Service" Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)
"She" The Good Doctor (ABC)
"Someplace Other Than Here" The Guest Book (TBS)
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Life-Size 2 (Freeform)
Sense8 (Netflix)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime)
Outstanding Documentary
Believer (HBO)
Call Her Ganda (Breaking Glass Pictures)
My House (Viceland)
Quiet Heroes (Logo)
When the Beat Drops (Logo)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)
Anne with an E (Netflix)
She-Ra (Netflix)
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
Outstanding Reality Program
American Idol (ABC)
I Am Jazz (TLC)
Love & Hip Hop (VH1)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Outstanding Music Artist
Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (Low Country Sound/Elektra)
Brockhampton, Iridescence (RCA)
Christine and the Queens, Chris (Because Music)
Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations (Atlantic)
Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer (Bad Boy Records)
Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1 (BunHead)
Shea Diamond, Seen It All (Asylum Worldwide)
Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides (Future Classics)
Troye Sivan, Bloom (Capitol Records)
Years & Years, Palo Santo (Polydor)
Outstanding Comic Book
Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins (DC Comics)
Bingo Love, written by Tee Franklin (Image Comics)
Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell (DC Comics)
Fence, written by C.S. Pacat (BOOM! Studios)
Iceman, written by Sina Grace (Marvel Comics)
Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, written by Lilah Sturges (BOOM! Studios)
Oh S#!t It's Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Comics)
Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier (Marvel Comics)
Strangers in Paradise XXV, written by Terry Moore (Abstract Studio)
Focus Features
Outstanding Video Game
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Ubisoft)
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Bethesda Softworks)
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire (ArenaNet)
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Versus Evil)
The Sims Mobile (Electronic Arts)
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode
"Mike Pence and 'A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'" Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
"NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems" Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (HBO)
"Trans Rights Under Attack" Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
"Troye Sivan Hopes 'Boy Erased' Reaches All Parents" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
"Valedictorian Seth Owen" The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)
Outstanding TV Journalism—Newsmagazine
"Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows" CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
"Gender: The Space Between" CBS News (CBS)
"Legacy of Hope" Nightline (ABC)
"Respect" SC Featured (ESPN)
"South Texas Pride" [series] KSAT News (KSAT-TV [San Antonio, Texas])
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year" NBC Nightly News (NBC)
"Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade" Vice News Tonight (HBO)
"Olympian Adam Rippon" New Day (CNN)
"Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling" CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)
"Trump: 'Looking Very Seriously' at Changing Transgender Definition" Velshi & Ruhle (MSNBC)
Outstanding Newspaper Article
"He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn't Get Disability Insurance." by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)
"LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China" by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee (Reuters)
"'More Than Fear': Brazil's LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency" by Marina Lopes (The Washington Post)
"Pistons' Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: 'I see y'all as people that I love'" by Malika Andrews (Chicago Tribune)
"Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here's What Happened." by Caitlin Emma (Politico)
Outstanding Magazine Article
"21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready'" by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White (The Hollywood Reporter)
"Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?" by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)
"Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay" by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People)
"Lena Waithe is Changing the Game" by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair)
"They are the Champions" by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine)
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
Billboard
Ebony
Entertainment Weekly
GQ
Variety
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
"Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews" by Julie Compton(NBCNews.com)
"Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships" by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)
"Deadnamed" by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke (ProPublica.org)
"LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana" by Sarah Kinosian (INTOmore.com)
"Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future" by Samantha Allen (TheDailyBeast.com)
Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia
"I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt" by Amro Helmy (Buzzfeed Video)
"The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border" by Paola Ramos (Vice.com)
"March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: 'They're definitely linked for me,' says Emma González" by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)
"Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro's Brazil" by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow (TheGuardian.com)
"Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway" (NowThis)
Outstanding Blog
Gays With Kids
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
TransGriot
Special Recognition
Nanette (Netflix)
TransMilitary (Logo)
Netflix
Spanish-Language Nominees
Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language)
Elite (Netflix)
Mi familia perfecta (Telemundo)
Mi marido tiene más familia (Univision)
Papá a toda madre (Univision)
Outstanding TV Journalism—Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language)
"Denuncian trabas migratorias contra la comunidad transgénero" Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
"Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day" Despierta América (Univision)
"No es fácil en EEUU ser un gay latino" Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)
"La primera escuela para niños transgénero de Chile" Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Español)
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish-Language)
"Entrevista con Pat 'Cacahuate' Manuel" NoticiasYa Tampa Bay (Univision)
"LAFC Pride Republic" Noticiero Univision Los Ángeles (Univision)
"Madre hispana lucha contra un agresivo cáncer seno" Noticias Univision Arizona (Univision)
"Primera Pareja Gay en Casarse en un Consulado Mexicano" Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)
"Transpesina" Univision 21 Fresno (Univision)
Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language)
"Apoyo y recursos para jóvenes LGBTQ y sus familias" por Virginia Gaglianone (LaOpinion.com)
"Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante" por Daniel Shoer Roth (ElNuevoHerald.com)
"Dallas: Para jóvenes LGBT con DACA, la lucha ha sido salir de dos clósets" por Jenny Manrique (AlDiaDallas.com)
"De la censura a la celebración: la historia de una exposición queer en Brasil" por Ernesto Londoño (NewYorkTimes.com/es)
"Desaliento y miedo en medio de celebración del Orgullo LGBT en NYC" por José Martínez (ElDiarioNY.com)
Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)
House of Mamis (INTOmore.com)
