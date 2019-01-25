GLAAD Media Awards 2019: Complete List of Nominations

This year's GLAAD Media Award nominations have officially arrived!

Pose's Mj Rodriguez and Crazy Rich Asians' Nico Santos announced the pool of nominees on Friday via live-stream from Utah during the Sundance Film Festival. The contenders for the 20th annual ceremonies include those of the newly expanded Outstanding Film-Limited Release category and the inaugural Outstanding Video Game category, which is meant to celebrate growing representation in the video game industry.

Dozens of fan favorites in film, TV and streaming made the cut this year, including Love, Simon, Deadpool 2, Grey's Anatomy, The Handmaid's Tale, Schitt's Creek, and Netflix's Queer Eye. Netflix's Nanette, Logo's TransMilitary and House of Mamis on INTOmore.com received special recognition. Additionally, special honorees for the upcoming ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.

The annual ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community, aim to recognize various forms of media for its inclusive, fair and accurate representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. This year's ceremonies are scheduled for March 28 in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York City.