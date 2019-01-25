Matthew McConaughey Ranks His Best (and Worst) Romantic Comedies

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, Columbia/Intermedia/Pacifica/Kobal/Shutterstock, Charles Sykes/Bravo
Matthew McConaughey has starred in quite a few romantic comedies over the years, but does he love some more than others?
The 49-year-old actor ranked three of his rom-coms on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
The topic came up during a round of Plead the Fifth—a game in which Andy Cohen asks his guests three questions and they can pass on only one. For his second question, the Oscar winner was asked to list the following three films from best to worst: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Wedding Planner and Failure to Launch.
McConaughey admitted the first movie with Kate Hudson has provided him with his "greatest mailbox money of any film I've ever done."
"It is always on," he said. "And there's always this great little check that shows up in the mail. [I'm like] 'From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days?' I did that however many years ago.'"
Ultimately, the star picked How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as his best rom-com, Failure to Launch with Sarah Jessica Parker as his second choice and The Wedding Planner with Jennifer Lopez as his worst.
In addition to ranking these three films, McConaughey set the record straight on if he ever went out with Janet Jackson.
"We went and had dinner," he said after letting out a big laugh. "That was sort of it."
He was also asked about his original reaction to pal Lance Armstrong's doping scandal and what their relationship was like today. However, McConaughey passed on the question to let his Serenity co-star and fellow guest Anne Hathaway answer a question. In the spirit of her new movie The Lifeboat, Hathaway was asked which former co-star would she save if she had one spot in a lifeboat: Julie Andrews or Meryl Streep?
Watch the video to see her and McConaughey's responses.
