Even Beyoncé Can't Believe How Similar She and Blue Ivy Carter Look

Double take!

Blue Ivy Carter looked like a spitting image of mom Beyoncé in a side-by-side snapshot shared to the music superstar's Instagram page on Thursday evening.

"Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7," Queen Bey captioned the must-see photo. "My baby is growing up."

From the curls to the smile, there's no denying Blue Ivy is following in the footsteps of her famous mama. And to think, even at 7 this celeb spawn has already traveled the world, rapped on a Jay-Z album and outbid Tyler Perry at an art auction.

It appears as if twins Rumi and Sir Carter stayed at home while the "Crazy In Love" songstress enjoyed a daytime outing with her eldest kiddo in Los Angeles.