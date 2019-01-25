90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Welcome a Baby Girl

Another addition has joined the 90 Day Fiancé family!

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl they named Eleanor Louise Castravet, E! News has exclusively learned.

"We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!" the proud parents share in a statement. "We welcomed her on January 23rd at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6-lbs. 11-oz. This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey."

Their love story began on the fifth season of the wildly popular TLC reality TV series. Elizabeth and Andrei, who is from Moldova, became acquainted via a dating app and met for the first time during a 2016 trip to Dublin. He relocated to Elizabeth's native Florida shortly thereafter, but friction between Andrei and her family almost threatened to ruin their relationship forever.