90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Welcome a Baby Girl

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 6:00 AM
Another addition has joined the 90 Day Fiancé family!
Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl they named Eleanor Louise Castravet, E! News has exclusively learned.
"We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!" the proud parents share in a statement. "We welcomed her on January 23rd at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6-lbs. 11-oz. This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey."
Their love story began on the fifth season of the wildly popular TLC reality TV series. Elizabeth and Andrei, who is from Moldova, became acquainted via a dating app and met for the first time during a 2016 trip to Dublin. He relocated to Elizabeth's native Florida shortly thereafter, but friction between Andrei and her family almost threatened to ruin their relationship forever.
Despite the drama, which 90 Day Fiancé fans will remember reached an all-time high during Elizabeth's bachelorette party, the couple tied the knot in Dec. 2017. And by May of last year, Elizabeth would discover she was pregnant with her first child.
During a recent conversation with E! News, Elizabeth and Andrei described married life as "so amazing."
They continued, "Being married is amazing and everything we thought it would be! Expecting a child and growing our family is a true blessing! We are currently awaiting Andrei's permanent residency approval so we can travel back to Moldova to visit our family and get started on our Moldavian wedding plans. In the meantime, we are getting our little girl's nursery in order and planning our baby shower. We cannot wait to be parents!"
Elizabeth documented much of her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, and recently celebrated their anniversary with a heartfelt photo and message to her man.
"3 years ago today this wonderful man and I met in Dublin for the first time," she wrote, adding, "The rest was history..."
History, indeed. Congratulations, you two!
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will debut spring 2019 on TLC.
