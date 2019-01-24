Even Just Hearing About Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes Is Terrifying

Want to never sleep again? Netflix is here for that, as usual!

Today, the 30th anniversary of Ted Bundy's execution, the streaming service released Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes for everyone who's ready to be terrified by one of American history's most terrifying serial killers.

Netflix UK & Ireland even tweeted a warning to "maybe don't watch it alone," which is a little bit alarming, to be honest. It shouldn't be, because as director Jon Berlinger reminds us, Ted Bundy was basically the first celebrity serial killer, and most people know at least a little bit about his crimes. Plus, we've all seen true crime before and we know how it goes. But something about that warning in this case is particularly chilling.

"America has only 5% of the world's population and yet we have over 67% of the world's documented serial killers since they started keeping numbers—well over 2700, and that's a chilling statistic," Berlinger tells E! News. "In addition, the FBI estimates that at any given time, there are 25 to 50 serial killers operating in this country, so with all these serial killers, with all this carnage, one name floats to the top, it's Ted Bundy."