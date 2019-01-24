Kylie Jenner Low-Key Names Her Makeup Shades After Taylor Swift Songs

by alyssa morin | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 3:32 PM

Kylie Jenner is getting into the Valentine's Day spirit a little early, and we don't mind it.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram to reveal her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection, and it's an explosion of pink and red.

The packaging will make your heart swoon, as it features fiery lip prints and cheeky bra illustrations. Not to mention, Kylie's name is decked out in red glitter.

Since the reality TV star is all about celebrating the season of love, she named a couple of her makeup products after two major Taylor Swift songs. No, really.

Showing off her collection on Instagram Stories, Kylie shared the names and shades of her lip sets, including the one that might be a nod to the Reputation singer.

She highlighted the "Forever Set," which is a pink-nude lip kit that comes with a liquid lipstick, gloss and lip liner. 

The products are called "Story of Us" and "Forever and Always," which are the exact same titles as Taylor's hit songs from the mid-2000s.

If that isn't making amends on behalf of your sister, Kim Kardashian, and brother-in-law, Kanye West, we don't know what is.

Earlier this month, Kim told host Andy Cohen on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she was "over" her feud with Swift. "I feel like we've all moved on."

It's important to note that the 21-year-old beauty mogul has yet to comment on whether or not those shade names are just a coincidence. Since her collection is based around Valentine's, the product names "Forever and Always" and "Story of Us" are totally on theme.

The collection itself includes a range of festive-colored lipsticks, so you'll most definitely be puckering those lips come V-Day. There's an array of reds, pinks and nudes to choose from. An eyeshadow palette, glitter shadow and blush round out the new-new from Kylie Cosmetics. The Valentine Collection launches on Feb. 1 on the brand's website. 

Whether or not Kylie wanted to pay homage to Taylor Swift, one thing is for sure: this collection is straight out of her "wildest dreams." See what we did there?

