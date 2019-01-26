See the 2018 SAG Awards Nominees at Their First-Ever Ceremonies

People come and go, but talent never fades and these pictures are proof.

Award-winning stars like Christian Bale, Patricia Arquette and Elisabeth Moss are returning to the SAG Award's red carpet this year since they have once again been nominated for their show-stopping performances. This weekend, the actors will flock to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California for the 25th annual award show which will be hosted by Will and Grace star Megan Mullally.

And while this won't be the stars' first time attending such a star-studded event, or being a nominee for that matter, the gratitude continues to pour out. The Handmaid's Tale star Joseph Fiennes said, "SAG's recognition of actors direct from its own community is the biggest and best honor I could imagine. I'm incredibly grateful and proud to be nominated along with our amazing cast!"

Every year rookies and veterans are recognized at the show and 2019 will be no different—except for the fashion, of course!