Busted Balls, Sex Talk & More! Dating #NoFilter's Top OMG Moments Will Literally Make You Laugh Out Loud!

First dates are rarely easy…just ask the couples from Dating #NoFilter!

However, most first dates don't come with a camera crew and hilarious commentary provided by Zach Noe Towers, Rocky Dale Davis, Kelsey Darragh, Cara Connors, Ben Bizuneh, Ben Evans and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker. Thankfully, E!'s new blind date watch party provides all of this and more.

Between a failed Ghost re-enactment and an ice skating escapade from hell, Dating #NoFilter offers up many LOL-worthy moments and we couldn't be more grateful. In fact, these onscreen romantic outings will likely have you shouting "Oh my god!" by the end of the episode. Don't believe us?

Relive all the laughable moments for yourself in the snaps below!