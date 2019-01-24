Magic Mike the Musical Announced: Get Details About the New Sexy Show

Courtesy Warner Brothers
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 11:13 AM
Magic Mike is coming to a different stage, and if you thought he could dance, just wait until you hear him sing.
The popular 2012 Channing Tatum film, loosely based on the actor's life, is being adapted into a musical, which will debut in Boston on November 30 and run until January 5, 2020 and if it is successful, it will likely head to Broadway. The show is a prequel to the hit movie and will show how the actor's character, Mike Lane, became a stripper. Tatum is serving as a producer.
"This. Is. Happening," the actor tweeted on Thursday. "Get ready for Magic Mike... THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY.
#MagicMikeBway @EmColonial."
"A prequel to the hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, this sizzling stage spectacle tells the story of how the world's favorite stripping sensation first found his mojo," reads the synopsis of the musical. "Brought to life by a flawless company of mind-blowingly talented performers, it's wildly fun, ridiculously sexy... and pretty much the reason live theater was invented."
The Magic Mike musical "tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane," reads a press release for the show. "Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club... and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?"
Tatum said in the press release, "When we were shooting Magic Mike, I looked at myself in a thong and thought, 'Well Chan, say goodbye to your career!' So the idea that seven years later a Pulitzer Prize-winning creative team would be making a full-fledged musical prequel is definitive proof that God loves strippers. I couldn't be more excited about the next chapter in the Magic Mike story. So get ready, Boston. The road to Broadway begins on November 30!"
The cast of the new Magic Mike musical has not been announced.
Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkney from the 2008 Broadway rock musical Next to Normal are providing the original score of the new Music Mike show, based on a book by Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, while Choir Boy's Trip Cullman is directing and Once on This Island's Camille A. Brown will serve as choreographer.
A different Magic Mike stage production, an actual stripper show called Magic Mike Live, has been staged in Las Vegas and London.
