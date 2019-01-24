Brittany Murphy's Dad Angelo Bertolotti Dies 9 Years After Daughter

Angelo Bertolotti, father of Brittany Murphy, has died at age 92, nine years after his daughter's death.

Bertolotti, a World War II combat veteran who was estranged from the Clueless and 8 Mile actress and her mother and his ex Sharon Murphy, passed away on Tuesday after an illness. His son Jeff Bertolotti wrote on Facebook that his dad would be taken off life support.

"He passed with my beautiful sister Pia at his bedside, Frank Sinatra in his ears and a quiet calm on his face," he wrote. "RIP Pop's, I'll miss your crazy insane ass, forever."

Murphy had died at age 32 in December 2009. She was found unconscious in a bathroom shower in her West Hollywood home. Her death was ruled accidental and the result of anemia, pneumonia and "multiple drug intoxication," according to the Los Angeles Coroner's office.