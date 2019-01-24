Brittany Murphy's Dad Angelo Bertolotti Dies 9 Years After Daughter

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 9:54 AM

Brittany Murphy

Jemal Countess/WireImage for Springer/Chicoine PR)

Angelo Bertolotti, father of Brittany Murphy, has died at age 92, nine years after his daughter's death.

Bertolotti, a World War II combat veteran who was estranged from the Clueless and 8 Mile actress and her mother and his ex Sharon Murphy, passed away on Tuesday after an illness. His son Jeff Bertolotti wrote on Facebook that his dad would be taken off life support.

"He passed with my beautiful sister Pia at his bedside, Frank Sinatra in his ears and a quiet calm on his face," he wrote. "RIP Pop's, I'll miss your crazy insane ass, forever."

Murphy had died at age 32 in December 2009. She was found unconscious in a bathroom shower in her West Hollywood home. Her death was ruled accidental and the result of anemia, pneumonia and "multiple drug intoxication," according to the Los Angeles Coroner's office.

Remembering Brittany Murphy, 1977-2009

In 2012, Bertolotti, filed a lawsuit against the office, disputing the coroner's ruling and seeking further toxicology testing. The lawsuit was dismissed.

Bertolotti did not attend his daughter's funeral.

"If I wanted to go, I would go, but I don't want to see her that way," he told E! News in 2009. "She was flawless to me. She was a little bright child. I have only good memories about her. She's a memory to me now. To me, she's off making a movie somewhere."

At the time, Bertolotti hadn't spoken to Murphy for more than a year and had never met her husband, Simon Monjack, whom she married in 2007. The British photographer died of natural causes just five months after Murphy's death. 

