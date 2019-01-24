Warning: Nothing Can Prepare You for The Good Place Season 3 Finale

NBC
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 10:00 AM
The Good Place, you know that acclaimed series that keeps getting nominated for awards, making "best of" lists and is just pretty forking great, has reached the end of its third season. That means one thing: a twist is (probably) coming.
NBC's afterlife comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson ended its previous two seasons with major reveals. In the first season, viewers—and the dead folks—learned they weren't really in the Good Place (heaven), but rather an experimental version of the Bad Place (hell). Then, the second season ended with the dead folks being sent back to Earth, very much alive. Told you there were twists! Now, the third season ends with "Pandemonium," and this is NBC's official description of the finale: "Various events occur, in a certain specific order."
Specific, right?
Series creator Mike Schur responded on Twitter. "What? It's true," he said. Hey, he's not wrong…
However, when E! News spoke with William Jackson Harper, aka Chidi Anagonye on the comedy, and he…was just as tight-lipped.
NBC
When asked if we'll actually see the real Good Place (so far viewers have just seen a post office of sorts and simulations created by Janet, D'Arcy Carden's character), Harper said, "I am going to tell you…nothing! Because these last couple episodes are really special to me. I really want people to just go in and really just take them in without any expectations…I just love the show so much and I don't want to spoil anything, and I will definitely screw it up if I start talking about it too much."
So, what if anything could he tease about the finale? "Ya ain't ready, ya ain't ready. I'm just going to leave it right there, you're not ready," Harper said.
NBC
As for the end of it all, Schur told Bell how the series wraps up…but she has since forgotten.
"I was told," Bell said on Conan. "The funny thing is, I've got a lot going on and I don't remember things very well, and I forgot. I legit forgot…I've got two kids, guys, it's a lot of work…He told me…and it has exited my brain."
Anyway, prepare yourselves accordingly.
The Good Place also stars Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil and airs its season three finale on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
