Weezer Covers TLC's "No Scrubs"—and the Internet Is Freaking Out

It's the uber hipster version of "No Scrubs" you never knew you needed.

On Wednesday night, Weezer quietly dropped a surprise album of covers, including one of R&B girl group TLC's 1999 mega hit.

The alternative rock and pop band's record, titled the Teal Album, also includes the band's cover of Toto's "Africa," which they released last year following a fan campaign, as well as covers of '60s, '70s and '80s hits such as Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," The Turtle's "Happy Together," Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" and a-ha's "Take on Me."

But it is their cover of "No Scrubs" that is generating the most attention; In fact, the Internet freaked out about it.