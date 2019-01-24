Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More Added to 2019 Grammys Performers List

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate, Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 7:12 AM
Miley Cyrus in coming in like a wrecking ball and getting ready to perform at the 2019 Grammys.
That's right! The 26-year-old singer is set to take the stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Music's Biggest Night along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile.
The Recording Academy announced the news on Thursday.
This won't be Cyrus' first time attending the big award show. The recording artist was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Bangerz in 2015. She's also performed at the Grammys before. In fact, she made her Grammy's stage debut in 2009 when she performed "Fifteen" with Taylor Swift.
Of course, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are no strangers to the Grammys, either. The band has been nominated 12 times and has secured three wins—their first being for "Give It Away" in 1993. The group performed the song at the 35th Annual Grammy Awards alongside George Clinton & The P-Funk All-Stars.
Carlile is a contender in six categories this year, including Song of the Year for "The Joke" and Album of the Year for By The Way, I Forgive You. H.E.R., a first-time nominee, is also in the running for five awards, including Album of the Year for H.E.R. and Best New Artist.
The performers join a star-studded list of artists, including Cardi B Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone. In fact, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to join Malone on the stage. Alicia Keys is also set to host this year's award show.
Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the CBS Television Network Sunday, Feb. 10 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.
