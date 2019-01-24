EXCLUSIVE!

The Voice Season 16 Is Making Good Use of New Coach John Legend

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Voice

NBC

Looks like The Voice season 16 is going to be legendary.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the key art for the new season and the NBC reality show is leaning in regarding the new coach: John Legend.

Legend joins coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the big, red spinning chairs and NBC is making good use of his name with the new tagline "Altogether Legendary."

"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement when his new role was announced.

Photos

Meet the Celeb Kids of The Voice

Legend was previously on the show as a part-time advisor in season 12. Team Blake has six wins, Team Adam as three and Team Kelly has two so far.

"John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure," Paul Telegdy of NBC Entertainment said in a statement when the announcement was made "His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16."

The Voice returns Monday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , John Legend , Kelly Clarkson , Adam Levine , Blake Shelton , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, The Office

Mindy Kaling's Prediction About What Her The Office Character Is Doing Now Is Actually Perfect

K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes, Riverdale

The CW Orders a Musical Riverdale Spinoff, a Nancy Drew Show and More

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer: What We Know So Far

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin Season 4

Gina Rodriguez Announces Jane the Virgin Spinoff With Adorable, Confusing Pic

Riverdale

Has Riverdale Lost Its Mind Or Have We Lost Ours?

Queer Eye

Queer Eye Is Heading to Japan For Special Episodes in 2019

Robin Thicke Teases Most Shocking "Masked Singer" Reveal

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.