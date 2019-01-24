The Voice Season 16 Is Making Good Use of New Coach John Legend

Looks like The Voice season 16 is going to be legendary.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the key art for the new season and the NBC reality show is leaning in regarding the new coach: John Legend.

Legend joins coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the big, red spinning chairs and NBC is making good use of his name with the new tagline "Altogether Legendary."

"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement when his new role was announced.