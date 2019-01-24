Watch Jimmy Fallon Get a Slobbery Kiss From Robert Irwin's Camel

Pucker up, Jimmy Fallon!

The host shared a smooch with Robert Irwin's camel on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin brought along a whole group of four-legged friends for his guest appearance, including a sugar glider and baby servals. Although, the late-night host didn't seem too fond of Irwin's pepper cockroaches.

However, it was Irwin's baby camel Wednesday that really stole the show. After explaining camels greet each other by putting their faces close together, Irwin encouraged Fallon to give it a try. The comedy star then received a big, sloppy kiss from the animal.

"Oh my gosh! I just made out with a camel," he said. "This is unbelievable. This is a first."

Irwin also explained camels sometimes regurgitate when they're angry.

"Well, thank you for telling me that now," Fallon said, wiping away some of the slobber.

Watch the video to see the hilarious moment.