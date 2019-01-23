Gina Rodriguez Announces Jane the Virgin Spinoff With Adorable, Confusing Pic

Jane the Virgin will live on.

Despite the fact that the show is ending after its fifth season later this year, it appears rumors of a spinoff are no longer just rumors.

Gina Rodriguez posted a picture on both Instagram and Twitter of herself and the boy who plays her son Mateo, Elias Janssen, along with a caption reading, "We got some good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane the Novelas!!!"

That title seems to go with the reports that the spinoff will be an anthology series telling stories from different books written by Jane (who is an aspiring author on the show), with voiceover by Rodriguez. The first season would reportedly be called "Tar & Roses," exploring wine country in Napa Valley and the art scene in San Francisco, with Jane veterans Valentina Garza and Brad Silberling writing and directing. Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Gina Rodriguez would executive produce with Ben Silverman.