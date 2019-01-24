Shop These On-Trend Denim Pants

There's no such thing as too many jeans, but there is such a thing as too many basic jeans.

We love our skinnies and boyfriend fit pairs as much as you do, but sometimes we want to mix up our look in a more sophisticated way. So we ask ourselves: Is there a fresh new way to rock the jeans and tee look? Sure you can swap in a blouse or a sweater, but why not upgrade the silhouette of your jeans.

That's right, we're all about the cropped, wide-leg denim that's having a celeb moment right now. Not only is it figure-flattering, it's also comfy. And did we mention chic? 

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Distressed Frayed Ankle Jeans

BUY IT: $30 at Forever 21

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans

BUY IT: $98 at Nordstrom

 

 

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Free People Maggie Mr. Straight Jean

BUY IT: $78 at Revolve

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

AGOLDE Jamie Jeans

BUY IT: $168 at Revolve

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Topshop Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans

BUY IT: $75 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Citizens of Humanity Demy Cropped Flare

BUY IT: $228 at Revolve

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

High Rise Knee-Slit Mom Jeans

BUY IT: $30 at Forever 21

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Reformation Crop Jeans

BUY IT: $59 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

AGOLDE Pinch Waist Jeans

BUY IT: $178 at Revolve

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Reformation Julia High Waist Cigarette Jeans

BUY IT: $77 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

BUY IT: $98 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

AGOLDE Parker Distressed Cropped Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans

BUY IT: $188 at Net-A-Porter

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

GRLFRND Tatum Cropped Frayed Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans

BUY IT: $228 at Net-A-Porter

E-Comm: On-Trend Denim Pants

Topshop Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans

BUY IT: $75 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

