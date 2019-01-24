Shop These On-Trend Denim Pants

There's no such thing as too many jeans, but there is such a thing as too many basic jeans.

We love our skinnies and boyfriend fit pairs as much as you do, but sometimes we want to mix up our look in a more sophisticated way. So we ask ourselves: Is there a fresh new way to rock the jeans and tee look? Sure you can swap in a blouse or a sweater, but why not upgrade the silhouette of your jeans.

That's right, we're all about the cropped, wide-leg denim that's having a celeb moment right now. Not only is it figure-flattering, it's also comfy. And did we mention chic?