From "Lip Disaster" to Lumpy Lipo! Will the Botched Doctors Agree to Operate on Return Patient Jordan?

Fifth time's the charm?

During Wednesday's new episode, Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow welcomed a familiar face back to the Botched office. Well, sort of. After getting briefly reacquainted with Jordan—a Manchester-based esthetician and return patient from 2015—the doctors were quick to note his obvious physical transformation since their last meeting.

"Your face looks completely different," Dr. Nassif pointed out.

Those who watched Jordan's first Botched consultation probably remembered him as the guy who wanted to look like Kim Kardashian. Or, alternatively, the guy with the leaky lip filler. "I was once a lip disaster, but now I'm known in England as the Lip King," he said ahead of this week's consult, before thanking Drs. Nassif and Dubrow for convincing him to finally ease up on the injections these last few years.