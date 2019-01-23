Queer Eye Is Heading to Japan For Special Episodes in 2019

Queer Eye is going seriously global this year!

The Fab Five is headed to Japan for a special mini season of the Netflix hit series, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Production is about to begin, and the four new episodes will debut after the launch of season three, which was filmed in Kansas City, Missouri.

Called Queer Eye: We're in Japan!, the special episodes will follow Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk as they "work with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes," all while they get to know Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture.

"The Fab Five will forge relationships with four Japanese men and women from different backgrounds and cultures who were selected from a wide group of applicants and nominations," the official description reads.