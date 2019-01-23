Naomi Campbell Makes Jaw-Dropping Return to Valentino Runway After 14 Years

by alyssa morin | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 2:34 PM

Naomi Campbell, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Valentino

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Naomi Campbell proves, once again, that she brings the "haute" to haute couture.

Not only did the legendary runway model make an unexpected appearance during Valentino's Spring 2019 couture show, but she closed it.

Aside from the fact that closing a show is a big deal, the model made her triumphant return to the fashion powerhouse after 14 years. Mic drop! 

She strutted her stuff at Valentino's Fashion Week show in Paris on Wednesday, Jan. 23 and guests were undoubtedly in awe. Take one look at Twitter, and you'll notice a series of tweets that range from "Yasss queen" to "She's THAT B---ch."

Naomi brought the heat to the catwalk wearing a custom Pierpaolo Piccioli design (aka Valentino's creative director). Best believe she was dressed to the nines in a NSFW dress. 

The sheer, all-black gown featured a billowing ruffled skirt and over-the-top sleeves. The piece was so sheer that you could see her nipples.

So yeah, this isn't a design you want to wear to the grocery store or post office. Unless, that's the vibe you're going for. To each their own, right?

Photos

Best Looks at Fashion Week Fall 2019

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that the seasoned model shut it down. Like we said, Twitter went wild over the 48-year-old model's surprise appearance.

Naomi Campbell, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Valentino

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

So much so, that the Models of Diversity Twitter account summed it up perfectly, writing, "The one and only Naomi Campbell closed the Valentino Couture show. Over 30 years and still dominating the runway."

The model took notice, and quote tweeted with endearing emojis.

She later posted a short and sweet note about the fashion powerhouse's show on social media. "Closing Maison Valentino's Spring 2019 Couture show. Congratulations on a beautiful evening," she wrote. 

Along with Naomi's NSFW gown, the runway featured an explosion of florals, bold colors and wild silhouettes. No design was basic, but we wouldn't expect anything less from Valentino.

As with all Fashion Week designs, it will be fun to see what other jaw-dropping styles hit the catwalk during the couture shows.

So far, we've seen everything from Chanel's bedazzled bridal bathing-suit (yes, really!) to Viktor & Rolf's sassy statement dresses. 

