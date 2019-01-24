Single Nikki Bella Claims Buying a Ferrari Is "Healing"—But Brie Thinks It's More Like "a Mid-Life Crisis"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is Nikki Bella having a "mid-life crisis"?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella expresses concern after her sister rolls up in a flashy Ferrari.

"Ummm, you can't buy this!" the mother of one notes to her twin. "I can't even believe this right now. Dude, are you okay?"

Despite Brie's disapproval, Nikki defends that the vehicle is actually very safe. However, it isn't a safety concern that is causing Daniel Bryan's wife's anxiety.

Per Birdie Danielson's mom, Nikki has been "spending a lot of money lately." While Nikki claims she's only "test driving" the vehicle, Brie doesn't appear convinced.

"You don't get embarrassed rolling around in a Ferrari?" Brie further relays. "It just seems like guys go out and buy fancy cars when they go through a big breakup or, like, they get a hot young girlfriend or they do something crazy. I feel like you're acting like a man!"

Photos

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

Yet, Nikki doesn't take offense to this notion as she's eager to "puff on cigars, play 18 holes of golf and have some 25-year-old meet me for dinner."

"I think my sister might be having a mid-life crisis," Brie comments later on.

Regardless, the WWE star makes it perfectly clear that she's doing just fine in her newly minted single life.

"It's called healing," Nikki concludes. "I'm doing my own version of therapy."

Watch Nikki's Ferrari fun play out in the clip above!

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Breakups , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ryan Edwards, Mug Shot

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested for Alleged Theft

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, The Office

Mindy Kaling's Prediction About What Her The Office Character Is Doing Now Is Actually Perfect

Miley Cyrus, Anthony Kiedis, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More Added to 2019 Grammys Performers List

Jimmy Fallon, Camel

Watch Jimmy Fallon Get a Slobbery Kiss From Robert Irwin's Camel

Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Rami Malek, Chadwick Boseman and More A-Listers Cover Vanity Fair's 2019 Hollywood Issue

Ozuna

Ozuna Claims He Was Extorted by Slain Singer Kevin Fret

Rihanna

From Fashion Icon to Designer: See Rihanna Rock Fashion Week for Over a Decade

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.