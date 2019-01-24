Chris Pine, Keri Russell and Awkwafina Among 2019 SAG Awards Presenters

The first group of presenters for the 2019 SAG Awards has been revealed.

E! News has learned exclusively that Chris Pine, Keri Russell, Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, Laverne Cox, Matt Bomer, Game of Thones alum and Netflix's Bodyguard star Richard Madden, Ricky Martin, Tracy Morgan and Alec Baldwin are all set to present awards onstage at the annual event this weekend.

Awkwafina and Cox had earlier this month announced the list of 2019 SAG Award nominations. Crazy Rich Asians is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Russell's FX show The Americans is also nominated for a SAG Award.