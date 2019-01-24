EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Pine, Keri Russell and Awkwafina Among 2019 SAG Awards Presenters

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The first group of presenters for the 2019 SAG Awards has been revealed.

E! News has learned exclusively that Chris Pine, Keri Russell, Crazy Rich Asians star AwkwafinaLaverne CoxMatt BomerGame of Thones alum and Netflix's Bodyguard star Richard MaddenRicky Martin, Tracy Morgan and Alec Baldwin are all set to present awards onstage at the annual event this weekend.

Awkwafina and Cox had earlier this month announced the list of 2019 SAG Award nominations. Crazy Rich Asians is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Russell's FX show The Americans is also nominated for a SAG Award.

Photos

The Best SAG Awards Dresses of All Time

Megan Mullally is set to host the SAG Awards, now in its 25th year. She is the second-ever SAG Awards host, following Kristen Bell's debut last year.

Chris Pine, Keri Russell

Charles Sykes/Bravo; Getty Images

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Plans to Sue Rape Accuser for Defamation

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Sofia Vergara

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Is Back Feb. 21 With Sofía Vergara, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino & More!

The Voice

The Voice Season 16 Is Making Good Use of New Coach John Legend

Ricky Alvarez, Ariana Grande

All the Signs Ariana Grande May Tour With Her Ex Ricky Alvarez

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Australian Open 2019

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Taking a Selfie With a Cracked Phone Is Relatable AF

Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper, Doritos, Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Backstreet Boys Teach Chance the Rapper to Dance for Hilarious Doritos Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Weezer, Teal Album

Weezer Covers TLC's "No Scrubs"—and the Internet Is Freaking Out

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.