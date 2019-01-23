90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Files for Divorce From Jay Smith, Then Changes Her Mind

90 Day Fiancé season six's Ashley Martson almost filed for divorce from Jay Smith.

E! News has learned that on January 11, the 32-year-old filed papers to end her and her 20-year-old husband and co-star's eight-month-long marriage. However, on Tuesday, she withdrew the paperwork, according to a Pennsylvania court. The stars, who had sparked split rumors for more than a month, have not commented.

Two days after the divorce filing, Martson revealed on Instagram that she was hospitalized for the second time in weeks for complications from lupus, and was being treated for kidney failure. Smith rushed to be by her bedside.

"I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband. Jumping on a plane the second I found out you was in the hospital was something I didn't even think twice to do," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We have our differences but as long as I have life I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you."