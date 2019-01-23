90 Day Fiancé's Olga and Steven Reunite in Russia Before Taking One Big Relationship Step

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 11:05 AM
Reunited and it feels so good!
Just a couple of weeks after 90 Day Fiancé concluded another dramatic season, one couple appears to still be going strong.
In fact, they're more than ready to take a big step in their relationship.
As documented on Instagram, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova came together in Russia with their baby boy Aleksandr "Alex" Frend. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Lucky for fans, there appears to be a whole lot of happiness.
"Today was the funniest day ever @frendsteven," Olga shared on Instagram while enjoying a day of snowboarding with her man. Steven added, "Fun day."
So what's next on the agenda for these two lovebirds?
The goal is likely for the pair to head back to America to start their new lives together. There's just one little task: Olga needs to complete her K-1 visa process.
Until the coast is clear, we decided to compile just some of the family's best moments in our gallery below.
Who needs to celebrate winter when you have the sun shining bright? "I have a lot of old photos which I would love to post #nowinter," Olga shared on Instagram.
"Our first photo back together," Steven shared in 2019. "Our babes is taking a nap with grandma so we decided to take a walk."
When taking to Instagram Stories, Steven documented some quality family time with his adorable baby.
Article continues below
Steven may have recently been hacked on Instagram. But that won't stop the TLC reality star from sharing new memories on social media.
"Today was the funniest day ever," Olga shared on Instagram after riding the slopes with her man. "@frendsteven."
Their love story may be unique. But for Olga and Steven, they are making their romance work all around the world.
Article continues below
"2018 was like a roller coasters, just exactly how I love," Olga shared on Instagram with a photo of her family. "Full of surprises and miracles."
Baby Aleksandr "Alex" Frend looks so cute when snuggling up to mom and dad.
Stay tuned to see what's next for this 90 Day Fiancé couple.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will debut spring 2019 on TLC.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?