Demi Lovato Supports Bebe Rexha Amid Grammys Dress Drama

Demi Lovato is showing her support for Bebe Rexha.

Just days ago, the "Meant to Be" singer took to Instagram to reveal that unnamed designers do not want to dress her for the 2019 Grammys because she's "too big." Bebe, who is nominated for two Grammys at the award show, told the designers in her video message, "If a size 6/8 is too big, then, I don't know what to tell you, then I don't want to wear your f--king dresses, 'cause that's crazy."

"You're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dressed," Bebe continued. "So, to all the people that said that I'm thick and I can't wear dresses, f--k you, I don't wanna wear your f--king dresses."