Justin Bieber Praises Chris Brown Amid Rape Accusations

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Chris Brown

Jason Kempin/BET/Getty Images

Despite recent rape allegations made against Chris Brown, longtime friend Justin Bieber and Nick Cannon are still fans of the singer.

Brown was recently arrested and detained temporarily in Paris after a 24-year-old woman accused the singer of raping her in a hotel room last week. He was released without charges and said on Instagram that the allegations were "false" and that the "bitch" was "lyin." Brown's attorney confirmed to E! News that they are preparing to file a defamation complaint. French police are still investigating the case.

On Tuesday night, Brown posted on his Instagram page a video of himself dancing inside a studio.

Bieber, a longtime friend of the singer who has collaborated with him on music, was impressed.

Photos

Chris Brown's Ups & Downs

"No one can touch you ur the GOAT," Bieber commented. 

Cannon, who directed and starred with Brown in the 2017 film She Ball, wrote, "Stay Focused King!"

Chris Brown, Instagram, Justin Bieber, Nick Cannon

Instagram

While Brown received many positive remarks from fans, some users were far from impressed by Bieber's comments.

Nick Cannon, Chris Brown

Chris Weeks/WireImage

"@justinbieber cancelled," one user commented.

"@justinbieber delete Justin," another person wrote.

"@justinbieber I do not know how the investigation on this case will go," another person said. "But if it turns out to be true, remember that you commented."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Brown , Justin Bieber , Nick Cannon , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Olga and Steven Reunite in Russia Before Taking One Big Relationship Step

Taraji P. Henson, R. Kelly

Taraji P. Henson Clarifies Stance on R. Kelly After Sparking Backlash Over Post

Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha

Demi Lovato Supports Bebe Rexha Amid Grammys Dress Drama

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

Viktor & Rolf’s New Collection Is a Major Mood at Fashion Week

Gabriel Macht, Suits

Suits Ending With Upcoming Season 9

ESC: Cardi B

Cardi B Launches First Las Vegas Residency

Anthony Scaramucci, Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Did Anthony Scaramucci Leave Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Already?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.