Brie Bella Accidentally Scares Daughter Birdie With a Giant Teddy Bear and Honestly It's Kinda Funny

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Birdie is not a fan of this bear!

Brie Bella accidentally terrifies her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on this Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas. The WWE star wants to surprise her 1-year-old with a giant stuffed teddy bear, but the plans backfires badly when little Birdie lays eyes on the oversized toy and starts crying and screaming in fear.

"Are you scared?" Brie asks innocently as little Birdie cries.

"Briana, it's a giant bear," Brie's hubby Daniel Bryan says. "I thought you'd like it," Brie admits while trying to calm Birdie down. "I'm not going to take you to the bear."

"Hey, Bird, daddy will always protect you," Bryan says before tossing the big bear outside of the house.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Total Bellas 403

E!

"Briana, what were you thinking?" Bryan asks.

"I just thought she loves stuffed animals and that she would have thought that was really cool," Brie explains. LOL!

See Brie accidentally spook Birdie in the funny clip above!

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , Family

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent Claims Los Angeles Home Hit by Burglary: "Lock Your Doors and Don't Trust Anybody"

Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian Wears a "Kanye for President" Hat and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Backstreet Boys, Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon

Watch the Backstreet Boys Perform a Cluckin' Good Version of "Everybody"

Ashley Martson, Instagram

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson to Undergo Surgery After Kidney Failure

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams: "I Don't Know That Anyone Is Going to Be Satisfied" With Game of Thrones Ending

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Shawn Booth Reacts to Kaitlyn Bristowe's New Romance With Jason Tartick

Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries 2

Anne Hathaway Confirms There's a Princess Diaries 3 Script

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.