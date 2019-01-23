Tarek El Moussa Will Mentor Real Estate Flippers in His Own HGTV Pilot

It's official: Tarek El Moussa is on his way to getting his on HGTV series.

E! News can confirm the Flip or Flop star will appear in his own pilot for HGTV. The currently untitled pilot, which is in production now, features Tarek partnering with real estate novices to teach them the secrets of a successful flip. Tarek has more than 300 profitable flips under his belt and is ready to lend his expertise—and cash—to newcomers to the real estate game.

"From start to finish, I'm giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop," Tarek said in a statement.