Lady Gaga Has the Perfect Response to Bradley Cooper's Oscars Directing Snub

No matter what, Bradley Cooper is an Oscar-worthy director to Lady Gaga.

On Tuesday, the 2019 Oscars nominations were announced and, much like every year, there were a slate of snubs and surprises, most notably for Cooper. While the A Star Is Born actor, co-producer and co-screenwriter was recognized by the Academy with Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture nominations, he was shockingly left out of the Best Director category despite the rave success of his directorial debut.

While the snub was a standout one, Cooper celebrated his nominations and the nods of his film with grace. "Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there—in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal—the way films have made me feel since I was a kid. When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance—so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep—that simple human thing—that we need each other—and the Academy to recognize that this morning—I just am so grateful," he said in a statement.