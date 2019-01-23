Chris Brown Plans to Sue Rape Accuser for Defamation

Chris Brownis taking his own legal action.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the star was being detained by police in Paris over accusations of aggravated rape and drug offenses. Later Tuesday, the star and two other individuals were released. Citing French prosecutors, TMZ reported Brown was released without bail and is free to leave the country.

A source told NBC News, "The investigation is not closed at this stage and continues under the authority of the Parquet of Paris."