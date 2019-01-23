Miley Cyrus's Bold New Tattoo Is Totally Miley

Miley Cyrus got a new tattoo—and it's exactly what you'd expect from the songstress.

Always one to march to the beat of her own drum and defy societal boundaries, the 26-year-old newly married star's latest body ink shouldn't surprise you. This week, celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang revealed the star added some standout artwork to her collection.

Drumroll please! She got "pussy" written in script on the left side of her left ankle.

The star shared snaps from what appears to be her ink session on social media, though she left the unveiling of the newest addition to Bang Bang.