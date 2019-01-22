Johnny Depp Claims He Has Evidence to Disprove Amber Heard's Domestic Violence Allegations

Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 5:52 PM
Johnny Depphas new evidence that he believes will prove he never beat his then-wife Amber Heard.
This evidence will be used in Depp's libel case against the U.K. tabloid, The Sun, which ran an article by Dan Wootton that called the star a "wife-beater." The story also criticized J.K. Rowling for allowing the actor to continue to star in the Dangerous Beasts franchise, despite reports of his alleged abusive behavior.
In a statement to E! News, the actor's attorney, Adam Waldman, revealed, "Today we filed a partial list of evidence that we will use to disprove the fraudulent underlying allegations against Mr Depp."
Included in the filing were references to "dozens of video security tapes," as well as "eyewitness statements, newly discovered sworn affidavits and deposition transcripts from 2016, and text messages between the Sun and their #metoo source."
Waldman added, "We continue to take profound witness statements in this matter."
The lawsuit references an alleged fight between Amber and Johnny that took place on May 21, 2016. Heard previously accused her then-husband of throwing a cell phone at her, which struck her in the eye and cheek. She also alleges that on April 21, 2016, he threw a "magnum size bottle of champagne at the wall and a wine glass on me and the floor—both which shattered."
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
In the documents obtained by E! News, multiple witnesses claim that on May 21, 2016 there were visible injuries on Ms. Heard's face, and in the days following. Moreover, another witness claims that at the time of the dispute "there was no smashed glass that I noticed in the apartment at the time."
Another witness claims that they never saw a "mark" on Amber's face until "6 days after she alleged the wifebeating." In addition, the filing includes security camera footage that allegedly shows Heard without any apparent signs of abuse.
According to People, Depp is suing the U.K. publication for "£200,000 pounds in addition to £10,528 in legal fees, as well damages to be assessed by the court." He is also seeking an injunction that will prohibit the paper from "continuing to publish" allegations of spousal abuse.
E! News has reached out to Amber Heard's rep for comment.
