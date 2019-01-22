Breaking Down Ariana Grande's Newly Unveiled Thank U, Next Album Track List

Get ready, because Ariana Grande is gearing up to release her newest album.

The pop star just dropped the final track-list for the Thank U, Next album and fans are already busy deciphering the meaning behind the titles. Clearly, the songstress draws inspiration from her own life, as we have seen with the Sweetener album, so people were quick to dig into the past few months for clues.

As it is, the singer has already gifted the world the now-iconic song "Thank U, Next," as well as "Imagine." And just last week she dropped the song and music video for "7 Rings," which has a well-known story behind it. So there's no guessing there.

Ariana has also dropped plenty of teasers for some of the tracks over these past few months. So we took the liberty of breaking down the possible inspirations behind the lyrics. Check out our breakdown below!