Look Back at These 18 Former Couples Who Attended the SAG Awards Together

It's almost time for the 2019 SAG Awards.

On Sunday, Megan Mullally will take the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to host the annual ceremony which celebrates the best acting performances in film and television.

In addition to honoring their peers, A-list couples often turn the SAG Awards into the ultimate date night.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were picture perfect at the 2014 awards ceremony only to shock fans the following year when they announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage.

They are not alone in walking the SAG Awards red carpet hand in hand only to separate a short time later.

Fans of The Notebook may have shed a tear when the film's iconic duo, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, called it quits in real life after appearing together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007.

See all the former couples who attended the SAG Awards together below.