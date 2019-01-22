Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reveals He Dated This Saved by the Bell Co-Star

It looks like Zack and Kelly weren't the only item in Saved by the Bell.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar revealed that he and his former co-star Elizabeth Berkley once dated for a little bit. "You know how it is," he starts telling Anna Faris on her Unqualified podcast on the Jan. 22 episode.

"When you're working on a set, and we were young, there's no one around really. I mean, you work and live in a bubble."

He goes on to explain that he didn't "have a lot of choices" when it came to working in L.A. and dating.

"You're in L.A., right. You're in your cars and you come to set and you do your work and you're with these beautiful women and then you go back in your car...and you're not going to school, so you don't have a lot of choices."

"People say, ‘Well didn't you go out?' Not really." Adding that his mom drove him to work every day.