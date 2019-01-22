False Alarm! Those Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Relationship Rumors Are Totally Not True

Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 1:46 PM
Shutterstock
Sorry to break it to you, but it turns out that Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt aren't actually dating.
While it sure would've made for a great pairing, both onscreen and off, a source tells E! News the rumors are totally false. "They know each other, but it doesn't go beyond that," the source says. "They aren't dating and never were."
Rumors of a blossoming relationship made headlines on Sunday and ignited a frenzy of excitement as people learned that two of Hollywood's biggest bachelors could be off the market. Yet, the truth about their relationship was murky from the get-go.
According to People, the potential power couple met on the set of a commercial for the watch brand Breitling, where they also worked with Adam Driver, and have "spent some time together" since then. While the part about meeting on the set of the commercial is true, the insider says that the two celebs are "shaking their heads about where this story came from."
Furthermore, the U.K. tabloid The Sun reported that it was Charlize's ex, Sean Penn, who played matchmaker for the single parents. However, the source says, "The idea that Sean Penn introduced them couldn't be further from the truth."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate
If they did date, then it would be the first time that either of the actors have been in a relationship since breaking up with their previous partners.
Brad was last linked to an MIT professor, Neri Oxman, but the architect and designer firmly denied that she was dating the Hollywood star. Since then, the star has kept busy with work and other projects. He recently executive produced the film If Beale Street Could Talk, which has earned three nominations.
Likewise, Charlize's schedule is jam-packed with projects. She is playing Megyn Kelly in the upcoming untitled Roger Ailes film and she is also voicing Morticia in the animated version of The Addams Family.
