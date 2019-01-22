False Alarm! Those Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Relationship Rumors Are Totally Not True

Sorry to break it to you, but it turns out that Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt aren't actually dating.

While it sure would've made for a great pairing, both onscreen and off, a source tells E! News the rumors are totally false. "They know each other, but it doesn't go beyond that," the source says. "They aren't dating and never were."

Rumors of a blossoming relationship made headlines on Sunday and ignited a frenzy of excitement as people learned that two of Hollywood's biggest bachelors could be off the market. Yet, the truth about their relationship was murky from the get-go.

According to People, the potential power couple met on the set of a commercial for the watch brand Breitling, where they also worked with Adam Driver, and have "spent some time together" since then. While the part about meeting on the set of the commercial is true, the insider says that the two celebs are "shaking their heads about where this story came from."