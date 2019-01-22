Comedian Kevin Barnett Dead at 32

Comedian and writer Kevin Barnett has passed away. The Rel co-creator was 32.

Although Barnett's cause of death is not immediately known, his Instagram page shows he was in Mexico just a few days ago. He posted a photo of himself on the street and captioned it, "In mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times. In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain't cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin."

Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment told E! News in a statement, "Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at REL, at the news of Kevin Barnett's passing. He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Barnett wrote and contributed to a number of television shows and movies, including Broad City, The Carmichael Show and The Heartbreak Kid. Barnett's most recent show Rel premiered just a few months ago in September and stars Get Out actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery and Sinbad. He had a few movies in the works as well, including one called The Wrong Missy. David Spade is so far the only actor attached to it.