Reunited! Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Can't Stop Smiling During Lunch Date on Total Bellas

by Brett Malec | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 5:00 AM
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev are back together and it feels so good!
In this exclusive preview from Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas, the former Dancing With the Stars couple reunite for a lunch date and their chemistry is palpable to say the least.
"Today I'm meeting Artem for lunch and Artem was my Dancing With the Stars pro. The last time I saw Artem I was in a relationship for so long so I'm just really excited to see him today," the WWE star admits in the video clip.
Once Artem arrives, the Russian hunk and Nikki share a big hug and exchange pleasantries. "How are you?" a beaming Artem asks and Nikki replies, "Good, how are you?"
"It's been ages," he says. "It has been ages," Nikki grins.
"You look good," Nikki tells him.
The two sit down for lunch and cannot stop smiling at each other as they catch up.
"A lot's happened since I've seen you last, which has been a long time," a giddy Nikki says.
"Yeah, it's been a while. You've been traveling?" Artem asks. "A lot," Nikki says.
