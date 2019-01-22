Celebrity Big Brother's Main Titles Offer a Blast From the Past

Big Brother Celebrity Edition is off and running once again, with all its celebs having made themselves at home in the Big Brother house.

After last night's big introduction and first HOH competition, tonight's episode is the debut of the main titles, which E! News can exclusively show you right now. Each celeb is featured in the main titles chilling in a themed setting, along with a photo of them from the height of their fame.

During this trip down memory lane, we get to revisit one of Ryan Lochte's medal-winning swims in the Olympics, that time Joey Lawrence had hair, a time when Tamar Braxton had hair, Kato Kaelin taking the stand as a witness in the OJ Simpson trial, and those 10 days in July 2017 when Anthony Scaramucci was employed by the Trump administration. It's a wild trip down memory lane, to be sure.