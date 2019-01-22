Chelsea Clinton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 11:02 AM

Chelsea Clinton

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Baby on board!

Chelsea Clinton is expecting her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky, she shared with her social media followers on Tuesday. The baby is set to arrive in the summer. Chelsea, the daughter of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, welcomed her first child, Charlotte, in 2014. Two years later, Chelsea gave birth to her and Marc's son, Aidan.

"Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we're excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!" Chelsea wrote to her Twitter followers on Tuesday. "We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer."

Chelsea and Marc, an investment banker, have been married for almost nine years, tying the knot in July 2010.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

