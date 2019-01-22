Kendall Jenner Cheers on Beau Ben Simmons Alongside His Mom

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 10:43 AM
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
It appears that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are still going strong!
On Monday night, the 23-year-old supermodel sat courtside next to her 22-year-old NBA star beau's mom, Julie Simmons, to watch the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Houston Rockets. Photos from the game, which took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, show Ben's leading ladies cheering him on as his team defeated the Rockets, 121 to 93.
Kendall and Julie were first spotted bonding courtside together at Ben's game in late November. Cameras caught the duo laughing and chatting as they watched the 76ers beat the Washington Wizards by 25 points.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first sparked relationship speculation with Ben back in May 2018, and the duo went on to enjoy a summer romance. However, by the end of August, E! News learned that things between Kendall and Ben had "cooled off."
In recent months though, Kendall and Ben have been spotted spending time together again, with Kendall attending many of Ben's recent basketball games. The duo has also been heating up Instagram with their flirty comments.
"Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now," a source recently told E! News. "They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch."
"Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention," the insider added. "They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn't actively seeing anyone else right now."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Wars, Family Feuds and Sexual Rumors: Inside the Real Life Royal Power Struggle That Inspired The Favourite
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?