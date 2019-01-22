The Conners Finale Has a Surprise Return and Departure That Rocks the Famous Family

The Conners, one of the buzziest new shows of the year, ended its first season with a bit of a cliffhanger, a return and a twist. Did you expect anything less from one of TV's most famous families? Warning, spoilers for "We Continue to Truck" follow!

In the finale, Darlene prepped her family for the move to Chicago with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), but just as she made peace with leaving Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Becky (Lecy Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman) and the rest of the Conner clan, she got an unexpected visitor: David (Johnny Galecki). Minutes after dumping Blue (Juliette Lewis) for wanting kids, David got high and went to Darlene.