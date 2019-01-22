Buddy's Whereabouts Cause Major Drama for Whitney on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Whitney Thore's life just got a little more complicated. In the above My Big Fat Fabulous Life sneak peek, Whitney's friend Heather learns a shocking little detail Whitney never mentioned: Buddy is back—and staying at Whitney's house.

"I didn't even know he was in Greensboro. He needs to leave, I'm not comfortable with him being here," a teary Heather tells Whitney about her ex-boyfriend.

"This is a disaster. I didn't tell Heather that Buddy was here because I was trying to respect her own wishes," Whitney says in a confessional. "I know how this must feel to Heather, and I know that it feels really awful. And ultimately, she probably feels I was lying straight to her face."

Heather originally said she didn't want to know about Buddy's whereabouts, and Whitney respected that, but as you can see in the clip above, Heather is clearly upset.

"I feel like I should've been able to anticipate this and know how badly that would hurt her," an emotional Whitney says.

Buddy is back in Greensboro after a stint in rehab for a drug abuse problem. But it's not exactly a happy homecoming for all those involved, as you can see in the exclusive clip above.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

