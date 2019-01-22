Lady Gaga, Black Panther and More Make History With Their 2019 Oscars Nominations

The nominees for the 2019 Oscars have been revealed!

Early Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominees for this year's award show, which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Favourite and Roma both scored 10 nominations on Tuesday, leading the list of incredible nominees. A Star Is Born is also among the top nominees, landing eight nods, including Best Actor for Bradley Cooper and Best Actress for Lady Gaga.

Gaga actually made history this morning, as did Black Panther, which scored seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Let's take a look at all of the artists and films that made history with their 2019 Oscar nods!