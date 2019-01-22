Chris Brown Detained Over Rape Accusation in Paris

Chris Brown is in police custody.

A judicial source close to the investigation confirmed to NBC News the the 29-year-old Grammy winner was detained by police in Paris and accused of aggravated rape and drug offenses. CBS News reported the singer was still in custody on Tuesday. E! News has reached out to Brown's attorney, his music label, police and the French prosecutor for comment.

Citing two anonymous police officials, the Associated Press (via NBC News) reported the star was detained on Monday. According to reports, a woman accused Brown of raping her last week in a hotel room. A source confirmed to NBC News that two other people are also in police custody for questioning.